Photo 3375
More primrose are out........
Must be spring. All my primrose are blooming. The sun has been out until today and we are getting lots of showers which we actually need.
Hope everyone had a good Palm Sunday.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4732
photos
186
followers
184
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
27th March 2021 3:44pm
white
green
blooms
purple
yellow
flowers
primrose
Dawn
ace
So pretty
March 28th, 2021
