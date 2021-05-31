Sign up
Photo 3439
Hosta series #2
Looks similar to yesterdays in a different way.
Thanks for all your comments, favs and views.
I am also glad that the rain and wind seem to have left the Cape so maybe we'll have a nice day tomorrow. Hurray !!!!!!!!!
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4796
photos
181
followers
181
following
942% complete
View this month »
4
1
365
NIKON D90
18th May 2021 6:01pm
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
leaves
,
plants
,
hosta
,
series#2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
May 31st, 2021
