Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3441
Hosta series #3
Another kind of hosta. I should actually look these up and find their real names to post. I like all the lines I these.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4798
photos
181
followers
181
following
942% complete
View this month »
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
18th May 2021 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
lines
,
hosta
,
hosta-series#3
Carole Sandford
ace
I never knew there so many different kinds! Lovely shot!
June 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close