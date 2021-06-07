Previous
The hawk is back observing............... by sailingmusic
Photo 3446

The hawk is back observing...............

I could hear it calling to a mate or baby in the woods then it flew up to a branch for a photo.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
amyK ace
Nice shot
June 8th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Oh, he’s a beauty!
June 8th, 2021  
