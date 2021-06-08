Sign up
Photo 3447
Lily of the Valley
I think these are lovely in a wooded area. You do have to keep them under control.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
4804
photos
181
followers
181
following
944% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
18th May 2021 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
white
,
green
,
plants
,
lily
,
lily-of-the-valley
Allison Williams
ace
You are a month behind central Virginia!
June 9th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
my favorite flower...my birth flower...I would have a whole garden of them! thanks for sharing!
June 9th, 2021
