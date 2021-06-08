Previous
Lily of the Valley by sailingmusic
Photo 3447

Lily of the Valley

I think these are lovely in a wooded area. You do have to keep them under control.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
You are a month behind central Virginia!
June 9th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
my favorite flower...my birth flower...I would have a whole garden of them! thanks for sharing!
June 9th, 2021  
