Small hummy getting a drink by sailingmusic
Small hummy getting a drink

I liked the colors on this cute tiny hummingbird.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Myrna O'Hara

I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Joan Robillard ace
Good catch
June 16th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
He’s a beauty!
June 16th, 2021  
