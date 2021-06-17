Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3456
Cat pic
Tortoiseshell cat named Kittery or Kitt for short.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
4
1
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4813
photos
181
followers
181
following
946% complete
View this month »
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
15th June 2021 9:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
Dixie Goode
ace
Myrna, she is beautiful. Great portrait
June 18th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
What a gorgeous cat.
June 18th, 2021
bruni
ace
love her coloring
June 18th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 18th, 2021
