Photo 3459
Kittery
She has a divided face and is the cat of the other day's portrait. Tortoiseshell American shorthair. We call her Kitt for short.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
4816
photos
180
followers
179
following
947% complete
View this month »
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
6
365
NIKON D90
15th June 2021 9:09pm
cat
,
kitty
,
fur
,
kittery
,
kitt
