Busy afternoon....... by sailingmusic
Photo 3465

Busy afternoon.......

Everyone trying to get their boats ready for 4th of July celebrations. View of Parkers boatyard looking out into Red Brook Harbor on a gray day.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
bruni ace
Lots of masts. a beautiful composed picture.
June 26th, 2021  
