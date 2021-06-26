Sign up
Photo 3465
Busy afternoon.......
Everyone trying to get their boats ready for 4th of July celebrations. View of Parkers boatyard looking out into Red Brook Harbor on a gray day.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
1
0
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
4822
photos
180
followers
179
following
949% complete
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
Views
11
1
365
NIKON D90
25th June 2021 9:51am
Tags
water
,
docks
,
chairs
,
sailboats
,
boatyard
,
red-brook-harbor
,
parker's-boatyard
bruni
ace
Lots of masts. a beautiful composed picture.
June 26th, 2021
