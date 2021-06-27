Previous
Boathouse.......... by sailingmusic
Photo 3466

Boathouse..........

Plus town dock full of rowboats in West Falmouth Harbor. We haven't seen blue sky here in several days. Wind and a lot of clouds.
27th June 2021

Elisabeth Sæter ace
Great shot
June 27th, 2021  
