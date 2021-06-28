Previous
Next
Launching area......... by sailingmusic
Photo 3467

Launching area.........

Another shot from Parker's Boat Yard. Another cloudy gray day.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
949% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Nicely captured
June 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise