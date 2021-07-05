Previous
Dinghies just hanging around...... by sailingmusic
Dinghies just hanging around......

The weather over this weekend hasn't been very good for boaters or beach goers. Many boaters didn't go out, hence the dinghies still all tied up. The traffic trying to get across the bridges is really backed up.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Lou Ann ace
What a shame that the boaters and swimmers couldn’t enjoy the national holiday on the water!
July 6th, 2021  
