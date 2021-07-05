Sign up
Photo 3474
Dinghies just hanging around......
The weather over this weekend hasn't been very good for boaters or beach goers. Many boaters didn't go out, hence the dinghies still all tied up. The traffic trying to get across the bridges is really backed up.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
Myrna O'Hara
Photo Details
Tags
water
,
boats
,
harbor
,
walkway
,
floats
,
pilings
,
dinghies
Lou Ann
ace
What a shame that the boaters and swimmers couldn’t enjoy the national holiday on the water!
July 6th, 2021
