Photo 3475
Lovely bloom
Trimmed all my flower pots this morning.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
6
0
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4832
photos
179
followers
179
following
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
Tags
green
,
purple
,
yellow
,
flower
,
bloom
Maggiemae
ace
Its like a laughing face that is full of sunshine!
July 6th, 2021
Babs
ace
I love pansies they have such happy faces.
July 6th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh such a pretty flower , always makes me smile !
July 6th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Such a lovely Pansy. I love that color combination.
July 6th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
it is indeed myrna
July 6th, 2021
Allison Williams
ace
Lovely!
July 6th, 2021
