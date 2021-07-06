Previous
Lovely bloom by sailingmusic
Photo 3475

Lovely bloom

Trimmed all my flower pots this morning.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Its like a laughing face that is full of sunshine!
July 6th, 2021  
Babs ace
I love pansies they have such happy faces.
July 6th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh such a pretty flower , always makes me smile !
July 6th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Such a lovely Pansy. I love that color combination.
July 6th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
it is indeed myrna
July 6th, 2021  
Allison Williams ace
Lovely!
July 6th, 2021  
