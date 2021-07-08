Previous
Beauty of nature....... by sailingmusic
Photo 3477

Beauty of nature.......

Bloom on one of my hostas coming out slowly.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
bruni ace
Looks very elegant. fav.
July 9th, 2021  
