Resting to get his strength back..... by sailingmusic
Resting to get his strength back.....

So he can take all the bird seed out of the feeder and put it into his cheeks.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
Cathy Donohoue ace
Adorable!
July 14th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Such a great capture!
July 14th, 2021  
