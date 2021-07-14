Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3483
Resting to get his strength back.....
So he can take all the bird seed out of the feeder and put it into his cheeks.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4841
photos
178
followers
179
following
954% complete
View this month »
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
Latest from all albums
644
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
14th July 2021 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
hydrangea
,
chipmunk
,
bird-feeder
,
birdseed
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Adorable!
July 14th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Such a great capture!
July 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close