Previous
Next
Bird escaped......... by sailingmusic
Photo 3485

Bird escaped.........

Would have been a close call if the glass hadn't been between them. Can you see the bird flying away in the upper right hand corner?
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
957% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Great action capture
July 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise