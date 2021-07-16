Sign up
Photo 3485
Bird escaped.........
Would have been a close call if the glass hadn't been between them. Can you see the bird flying away in the upper right hand corner?
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
1
0
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
22nd July 2021 6:33pm
Exif
View Info
bird
,
cat
,
garden
,
bird-feeder
Lin
ace
Great action capture
July 27th, 2021
