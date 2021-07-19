Previous
Hosta bloom beginnings......... by sailingmusic
Hosta bloom beginnings.........

Thought this was actually interesting. We have another gray Cape Cod day. July is beginning to be known as the foggy gray humid rainy month around here. Got my pre crown work done on a tooth this morning. Got the root canal done on it a couple weeks ago. Why can't they just do everything at once like they used to. Plus, why on earth should it cost me over $1600 when it is all finished. That price is WITH my dental insurance !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! My last root canal and crown only cost me $800 !!!!!!!!!!!
Myrna O'Hara

Maggiemae
Why I don't go to the dentist! However your problems might have had to have all this work done! I don't think our insurance covers dental work! Promise of a beautiful future, this bud!
July 19th, 2021  
M. Brutus
I'm sorry you have to go through your dental woes. I can relate.
We had my daughters' orthodenture work done when they were young. Now, the eldest is thirty something and her dentist says her bite is too perfect and they want to charge $ 5,000 to give her a slight overbite. And dental insurance doesn't cover that after one turns 19.

As for you photo, it has a lovely, dreamy quality to it. Good eye. Good capture.
July 19th, 2021  
