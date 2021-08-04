Previous
Next
Great day for a puzzle.... by sailingmusic
Photo 3504

Great day for a puzzle....

Had a light rain most of the day today. Really enjoyed this puzzle. So New England in every way. Just delightful. I have to say I saved the sky for last and that part was not easy.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise