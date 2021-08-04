Sign up
Photo 3504
Great day for a puzzle....
Had a light rain most of the day today. Really enjoyed this puzzle. So New England in every way. Just delightful. I have to say I saved the sky for last and that part was not easy.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
4862
photos
178
followers
177
following
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
4th August 2021 3:23pm
Tags
sea
,
flowers
,
chairs
,
porch
,
wall
,
puzzle
,
shingles
,
new-england
,
1000-piece
