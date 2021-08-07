Sign up
Photo 3507
Another hydrangea.......
The weekends are too busy with lots of traffic on the roads around here. Everyone coming down going to the beach. My flower shots will have to do. At least it has a bee on it.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
3
2
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
4865
photos
178
followers
177
following
960% complete
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
3rd August 2021 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
blooms
,
purple
,
flower
,
bee
,
pink
,
hydrangea
Barb
ace
Love this! So pretty! Mine did not grow at all this summer. :-( Too hot, maybe? Disappointed, as I love hydrangeas
August 7th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Pretty capture
August 7th, 2021
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
I love the soft pastels!
August 7th, 2021
