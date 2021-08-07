Previous
Next
Another hydrangea....... by sailingmusic
Photo 3507

Another hydrangea.......

The weekends are too busy with lots of traffic on the roads around here. Everyone coming down going to the beach. My flower shots will have to do. At least it has a bee on it.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Love this! So pretty! Mine did not grow at all this summer. :-( Too hot, maybe? Disappointed, as I love hydrangeas
August 7th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Pretty capture
August 7th, 2021  
Skip Tribby 📷 ace
I love the soft pastels!
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise