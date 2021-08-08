Previous
Next
Seagulls enjoying the beach............ by sailingmusic
Photo 3508

Seagulls enjoying the beach............

Perfect little ripple waves at Hen Cove for these seagulls.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
964% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Pano works really well for your composition.
August 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise