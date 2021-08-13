Previous
Hot and muggy............ by sailingmusic
Photo 3512

Hot and muggy............

Why aren't more people on their boats. This is the Falmouth Road Race weekend. If you are on Cape Cod, don't go down to Falmouth or Woods Hole, as there are way too many people around.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
