Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Next
Photo 3516
Taking an afternoon sail.
There are less and less sailboats around the Cape. Why more people are getting motorboats one doesn't know. Why do people have to get places fast?
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
1
0
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
4874
photos
178
followers
177
following
963% complete
View this month »
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
11th August 2021 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
houses
,
harbor
,
sailboat
,
mooring
,
sloop
KWind
ace
I'm one of those "fast" people. We see lots of sailboats go past our summer property and always comment on how slow they move and wonder how people can stand it. Funny how everyone is different!
August 17th, 2021
