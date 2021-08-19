Sign up
Photo 3519
Yellow lily
They didn't last very long this year probably because we didn't have much rain.
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
0
0
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
4878
photos
178
followers
177
following
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
flower
,
bloom
,
lily
