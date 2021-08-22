Previous
Aftermath..... by sailingmusic
Aftermath.....

Is this what happens when we almost have a hurricane.
Or is it a metaphor for what has happened to the United States. A country divided in so many ways, when it shouldn't be.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Photo Details

