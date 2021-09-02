Previous
Lazy kind of day for cats. by sailingmusic
Lazy kind of day for cats.

We had to take the kitties to the basement last night after midnight for tornado warnings that came on my husband's phone. I think we might have gotten 4 hours sleep, yawn. Don't bother me," says Gracie.
