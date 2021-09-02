Sign up
Photo 3533
Lazy kind of day for cats.
We had to take the kitties to the basement last night after midnight for tornado warnings that came on my husband's phone. I think we might have gotten 4 hours sleep, yawn. Don't bother me," says Gracie.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
0
0
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4892
photos
176
followers
176
following
Tags
cat
,
sleep
,
sleeping
,
paw
,
belly
