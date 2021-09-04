Previous
Binoculars reflection...... by sailingmusic
Binoculars reflection......

My husband is upside down in the red glow. Turn the photo upside down and you can see him eating in a deck chair.
We used these a lot looking at all the sailing craft and motor boats passing by our cottage on our vacation.
4th September 2021

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
Lou Ann
What a cool image! Awesome reflections!
September 12th, 2021  
