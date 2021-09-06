Previous
Next
Sailing the bullseye out of mooring area... by sailingmusic
Photo 3537

Sailing the bullseye out of mooring area...

This time we had our little Bulleye sailboat up for the week. It got a lot of use.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
970% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
How wonderful. It looks like so much fun!
September 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise