Kayak and sparkles....... by sailingmusic
Kayak and sparkles.......

Gorgeous day for a paddle. So guess you'll see more pics of our vacation in the next week. I want to say that there comes a point in our vacation when I had to start taking shots with my phone as I dropped my camera on my foot AND the clips that hold the lens on broke off. So the lens won't stay on the camera, meaning it can't be used to take pictures. Ugh, and my toe got bruised. I didn't even have my pick and click with me to use and I can't hold my phone steady enough to get any good shots. Oh well...........
12th September 2021

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
