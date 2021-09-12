Kayak and sparkles.......

Gorgeous day for a paddle. So guess you'll see more pics of our vacation in the next week. I want to say that there comes a point in our vacation when I had to start taking shots with my phone as I dropped my camera on my foot AND the clips that hold the lens on broke off. So the lens won't stay on the camera, meaning it can't be used to take pictures. Ugh, and my toe got bruised. I didn't even have my pick and click with me to use and I can't hold my phone steady enough to get any good shots. Oh well...........