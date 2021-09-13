Previous
Flying the spinnaker............. by sailingmusic
Flying the spinnaker.............

The bullseye has a bright spinnaker. They flew it a long time.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Phil Howcroft
looks really good myrna
September 13th, 2021  
