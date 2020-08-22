Sign up
Photo 642
Rain drops #1
Big storm this evening.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
2
1
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4510
photos
185
followers
190
following
175% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Nature shots
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
22nd August 2020 5:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
raindrops#1
Jenn
ace
Nice capture
August 22nd, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
The rain today was very welcome for sure.
August 22nd, 2020
