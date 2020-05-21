Previous
Purple Bike by sailtoblue
Purple Bike

A little bit of yard art that I saw in someones yard.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Sandi K

@sailtoblue
Elena Arquero
Great complimenting colors.
May 23rd, 2020  
