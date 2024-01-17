Previous
Christmas 1956 by saintmom
17 / 365

Christmas 1956

I put this photo into the storybook Jen asked us to do. Grandpa Arnold being Santa.
I haven't thought about "Little Grandma" in years. As a child I thought these people were so old but my grandmother could not have been over 50!
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Saintmom

@saintmom
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise