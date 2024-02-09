Previous
Tricolor Dappled Willow by saintmom
40 / 365

Tricolor Dappled Willow

This is what I did last Sunday. Trimmed willows--some branches up to a yard long! Hoping they will get fuller. Also hope that I didn't hurt them. Last couple of days the temps have been in 50's and 60's.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Saintmom

@saintmom
