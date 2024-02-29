Previous
Bees by saintmom
Bees

Gary sent this 2/24: The bee lives less than 40 days , visits at least 1000 flowers and produces less than a teaspoon of honey . For us it is only a teaspoon of honey , but for the bee it is a life . Thank you , bees !

Saintmom

