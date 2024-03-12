Previous
Gardening Supplies
Gardening Supplies

Ever hopeful, I'm trying seed starting again although I've had some really bad luck the last few years.
I spent too much on permanent containers vs. the compostable/paper type but they will last. Gave Matt one set to use.
12th March 2024

Saintmom

