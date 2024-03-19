Previous
Potatoes by saintmom
79 / 365

Potatoes

One bucket of red skin and one of baking potatoes.
Red skins were just started yesterday. The baking potatoes have been growing a couple weeks now and part I covered was 6" tall.
19th March 2024

Saintmom

@saintmom
