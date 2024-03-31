Today is Easter

Per Axios: Americans increasingly are calling themselves "unaffiliated" with any religion — or rejecting religion altogether — at a time when influential Republicans are leaning into evangelical priorities, Axios' Russell Contreras writes from a new survey.



The survey by the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) found 26% of Americans now consider themselves unaffiliated with a religion — 5 points higher than 2013.



Why it matters: That reflects a widening gap between how citizens and lawmakers see religion's role in society.