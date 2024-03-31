Previous
Today is Easter by saintmom
91 / 365

Today is Easter

Per Axios: Americans increasingly are calling themselves "unaffiliated" with any religion — or rejecting religion altogether — at a time when influential Republicans are leaning into evangelical priorities, Axios' Russell Contreras writes from a new survey.

The survey by the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) found 26% of Americans now consider themselves unaffiliated with a religion — 5 points higher than 2013.

Why it matters: That reflects a widening gap between how citizens and lawmakers see religion's role in society.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Saintmom

@saintmom
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise