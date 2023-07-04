Previous
Rose-A-Rama by sakkasie
90 / 365

Rose-A-Rama

Niles, CA
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

April P

ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
I've never seen silk roses look so lovely!
July 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise