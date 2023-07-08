Previous
Cathedral Basilica St. Jospeh by sakkasie
Cathedral Basilica St. Jospeh

Downtown San Jose, constructed 1885. Rollei 35 LED / Ilford FP4
8th July 2023

@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
Photo Details

