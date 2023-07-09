Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
12 / 365
Leading Lines San Francisco Style
In this week’s Get Pushed Challenge,
@francoise
challenged me to find some leading lines. Nothing like a little challenge overkill.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April P
ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
124
photos
28
followers
58
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Latest from all albums
91
16
92
17
93
94
12
95
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
9th July 2023 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-570
Mags
ace
Nice leading lines! Well done.
July 9th, 2023
FBailey
ace
You even have diagonals!
July 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close