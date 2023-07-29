Previous
Street Art Challenge 6 by sakkasie
17 / 365

Street Art Challenge 6

Half Moon Bay, California
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

April P

ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a beautiful mural and great shot!
July 29th, 2023  
Dave ace
Great find.
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise