Not A Rose by sakkasie
11 / 365

Not A Rose

I crashed an Ethiopian wedding on Saturday while I was supposed to be doing my Flower Photography Workshop. Here’s an “action shot” of Raoul The Videographer.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

April P

ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice shot of him
June 20th, 2023  
