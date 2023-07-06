Sign up
16 / 365
Holga Pallet
You don't often see blue pallets; especially in the wild. Never leave home without your Holga. Holga 120N / Lomochrome "Metropolis" film stock.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
April P
ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
Mags
ace
I don't think I've ever seen a blue pallet. I wonder what they feed on? =)
July 6th, 2023
April P
ace
@marlboromaam
pellets.
July 6th, 2023
