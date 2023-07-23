Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
18 / 365
Shark!
Downtown San Jose, CA
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April P
ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
142
photos
31
followers
61
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Latest from all albums
103
104
105
106
107
108
18
109
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Second Choice
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close