Armi by salmineo
Armi

My grand daughter's dog whose name is Armi. I originally took the photo in colour but the stripes in the background were too bright and distracting so I converted the image to b and w using photoshop.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Salmineo

@salmineo
Kat
Excellent capture of his expression, love the b&w.
October 2nd, 2020  
