Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
3 / 365
Ranunculus in a copper vase.
I liked the colours of the wood in contrast to the red ranunculus. Taken at night under a tungsten light.
Canon 80D with lens f.2.8 macro @ ISO 200 100mm f4 1.6sec
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally L
@salmineo
3
photos
2
followers
0
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th October 2020 1:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close