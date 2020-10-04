Previous
Next
Ranunculus in a copper vase. by salmineo
3 / 365

Ranunculus in a copper vase.

I liked the colours of the wood in contrast to the red ranunculus. Taken at night under a tungsten light.
Canon 80D with lens f.2.8 macro @ ISO 200 100mm f4 1.6sec
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Sally L

@salmineo
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise