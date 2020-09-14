Sign up
Pepsi Memorabilia
My husband worked for Pepsi for many years and loves the company. He collects anything Pepsi related. This is just a small subset. Got the idea from a 365 project e-book that a friend shared with me.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Sally
@salpnel
I'm relatively new to photography as an art, although I've taken pictures all my life. I've never paid much attention to taking GOOD pictures....
Tags
pepsi
,
memorabilia
