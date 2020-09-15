Monte &amp; Messina 2

Sign up
Monte & Messina 2
Here are our two "kids," our M & Ms, the light of our lives. It is very difficult to get them to hold still for anything, let alone a picture. By juggling camera and treats we managed. Monte is 3 1/2 and Messina is 11.
365
DSC-HX1
14th September 2020 4:39pm
Tags
pets
,
dogs
