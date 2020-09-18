Previous
Next
Stairs by salpnel
8 / 365

Stairs

Stairs in Tlaquepaque, Sedona, AZ. I went to do street photography, but this was my favorite, whether it fits that category or not.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Sally

@salpnel
I'm relatively new to photography as an art, although I've taken pictures all my life. I've never paid much attention to taking GOOD pictures....
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise