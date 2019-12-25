Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2731
Christmas Clouds
For my get pushed challenge from Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
- do a landscape but in the style of Michael Kenna.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
1
0
Sally Ings
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
2731
photos
205
followers
100
following
748% complete
View this month »
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
25th December 2019 6:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
water
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
bw
,
high contrast
,
salza_gp
,
ac-kenna20
,
get-pushed-387
Sally Ings
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
first attempt
December 25th, 2019
